MP files 'official grievance' with Speaker over Taylor Swift snubbing Canada on tour

OTTAWA - The bad blood over superstar Taylor Swift snubbing Canada on her latest tour has reached the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux says he's filing an "official" grievance "on behalf of all Swifties" in the country after the singer-songwriter announced nearly 40 new dates for her Eras Tour.

Fans of Taylor Swift were left disappointed on Tuesday when they discovered the new dates didn't include any stops in Canada.

Jeneroux says in a letter addressed to Speaker Anthony Rota that not only will Canadian fans miss out on seeing her perform, but local communities will also miss out on the economic opportunity her shows generate.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman chimed in on Twitter saying that although she didn't know how it would work, she would "second" the grievance.

The letter is getting cross-party support, with Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks also tweeting that she is "seconding" the effort to get Swift to Canada.