MP for Windsor-Tecumseh says he will work to deliver additional funding for flood mitigation project

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh continues to fight for flood mitigation funding for Windsor and Essex County.

Irek Kusmierczyk says that the government is still committed to helping with funding for the region.

He says that the government has lived up to the agreement from 2018, which was where up to $32-million in flood mitigation funding would be provided.

In 2018, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund contributed approximately $32.1-million, with the City of Windsor covering the other 60 per cent of the estimated cost, $55.3-million.

Infrastructure Canada will 40 per cent of the project costs, however, they will only cover 40 per cent of the price estimate from 2018.

Kusmierczyk says the government has lived up to the agreement from 2018.

"I am absolutely committed to going after additional funding. But, I wanted to clarify that the federal government, the agreement with the City of Windsor in the funding round of 2018 was that the federal government was going to provide up to $32-million. And so, we absolutely have lived up to that agreement."

He says implications that the government hasn't lived up to the agreement is false.

"That agreement clearly states that it's a maximum of $32-million and the agreement clearly states that any cost over runs the responsibility of the City of Windsor. And so the implying that the federal government somehow is not living up to its partnership, in its agreement, is absolutely categorically false."

Kusmierczyk says he knows this is a priority.

"The federal government has been there since day one. We've provided record flood mitigation investments to this region, close to $100-million, record amounts. I know that this is a priority. I stood with residents in their basements, we've seen their basements be flooded, this is a huge priority for us."

He says he will work to deliver additional funding.

"I will absolutely work with the mayor and council across this region to deliver additional flood mitigation funding to this region because it is absolutely critical to residents, absolutely critical to this community."

In a post on social media, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens writes that he wrote a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland asking the federal government to keep true to its word, and honour the 60/40 DMAF cost-share agreement.

He also writes that Windsor has not received a response, and critical infrastructure projects are being delayed as a result.

Estimates for the project for 2023 has it listed at $176-million, $86-million more than five years ago.