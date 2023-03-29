MP for Windsor West says the 2023 federal budget is 'decent'

The MP of Windsor West says the 2023 federal budget is "decent" in addressing core issues for Canadians.

New Democrat, Brian Masse, is reacting to the federal budget which was announced Tuesday.

The budget highlights $59.5-billion in new spending over the next five years, with $8.3-billion to be spent over the coming fiscal year.

The budget also showcases $13-billion for the Canada dental benefit over the next five years, $4.5-billion for the cost of a clean technology manufacturing investment tax credit over five years, $2.5-billion set aside for a one-time "grocery rebate" to help low-income Canadians who are struggling with high food prices and inflation, among other spending.

Masse says it was disappointing to see that the $2.5-billion in "grocery rebates" is a one-time payment.

"One year is certainly better than nothing, no doubt, but we would like to see that expanded on a regular basis to help Canadian's because the issue will continue, not just this year but in the years to come. And that's one of the things that we can do immediately to help people, so, we are glad that's taking place but we would like that to be a regular effort."

He says the $13-billion set aside for the dental benefit program is the first expansion of health care in over 50 years.

"We are on schedule to get this for all Canadian's. It's expanding the process now to include seniors, persons with disabilities, and some other age groups, and we'll have that for every Canadian eventually," he says. "So this is a tremendous accomplishment, we went from the Liberals and the Conservatives voting against this as a measure, to now actually being one of the number one things in a budget, for the last two budgets in particular."

Masse adds that the $4.5-billion for a clean technology manufacturing investment tax credit can greatly help the Windsor community.

"The Tool and Die mold making industry can actually get into the EV contracts and the delivery of new parts and components, then it's a good example of taking advantage of this clean tax credits actually and prove their business is not only just for that contract, but also future ones," he explains. "So that's a good example of what we want to see happen and we'll be looking for the details on that and also looking at the way the government is going to promote the access to that."

Masse adds that he was disappointed that pharmacare and improvements with the right to repair for the automotive sector were missing from the budget.

Other highlights from the budget include $49.4-billion in health-care cash flowing to provinces and territories in the 2023-24 year, as well as $4-billion for urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing strategies over seven years, and $158-million set aside for funding over three years to create and operate a new 9-8-8 suicide prevention phone line.