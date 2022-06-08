MP's vote in favour of creating Ojibway National Urban Park

MP's in the House of Commons have voted in favour of creating a national urban park in Windsor.

A private member's bill introduced by Windsor West New Democrat Brian Masse to create the Ojibway National Urban Park was passed by a vote of 169-to-147.

The national park would be 900 acres and include the Ojibway Park land along with the Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

