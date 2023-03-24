MPP for Windsor West calls 2023 Ontario Budget a 'really big let down'

The MPP for Windsor West is calling the 2023 Ontario Budget a "really big let down."

Lisa Gretzky responded to the budget after it was released Thursday afternoon, saying there was a lot that the government could have done to help the people of Windsor-Essex.

The $204-billion budget was the biggest-ever unveiled by the province.

Ontario expects to run a $1.3-billion deficit, before scratching out a small surplus of $200-million in 2024-2025, followed by a $4.4-billion surplus the following fiscal year.

Some expenses for this year's budget includes $20-billion in highway, hospital and transit projects, $200-million more on health care, including $80-million over three years to expand nursing education in universities and colleges, $22-billion to build more schools and child care spaces, and $425-million towards mental health services.

Lisa Gretzky, MPP for Windsor West, says there was a lot that could've been done for the region that wasn't.

"To address the affordability crisis that we're seeing in our area around housing, and rent, food insecurity, and they just didn't do it. They just didn't put any of those investments into the budget that people in Windsor and Essex County, or frankly across the province, need."

She says the $200-million announced for health care isn't going to address immediate issues in the sector.

"They are still having their wages capped, not addressing the staffing shortages that we're seeing, it's not really going to reduce wait times for health care because we have a staffing crisis," she explains. "So until the government repeals Bill 124, and stops fighting those health care workers in court, I don't think that the money they've announced in the budget is really going to address the immediate health care needs for the people in our area."

Gretzky adds that Bill 124, which capped wage increases for public sector employees at one per cent annually for three years, will deter workers the government is trying to entice into the sector.

"Bill 124, that's directly attacking those health care workers, capping not just their wages but including their benefits at one per cent, what we're going to continue to see until they repeal that bill is those health care workers leaving the sector. And the new ones that they're trying to entice into training to go into the health care sector, they're not going to want to work in the health care sector either."

She adds that with the region's growing population, there should have been more funding for jobs and infrastructure.

"They also need to be looking at ensuring that we have good paying job for people who come to Windsor and Essex County, to make them want to come. We have to make sure that they're making the investments into our publicly funded, publicly delivered, not-for-profit health care systems, so that we have workers that are going to stay within that health care system. The same applies to the education sector."

Gretzky adds that she's disappointed the government didn't announce any autism services and supports locally or province wide.

She says she's also disappointed that there was no mention of climate change initiatives, no mention of the Ojibway National Urban Park, and that the funding announced for mental health services fell well below what should've been offered.

In a statement released Thurdsay by David Musyj, President and CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital, it states that he's very pleased to see the Ford government continues to recognize these facts and has made continued, ongoing and significant investments in health care.

Musyj adds that they will await the detailed funding transfer letters which will provide exact details to Windsor Regional Hospital.