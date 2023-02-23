MPP for Windsor West stands in solidarity with Windsor unions striking for job security

The MPP for Windsor West is standing in solidarity with local unions who are striking for job security.

Lisa Gretzky rose at Queen's Park on Tuesday to advocate for the 250 workers from Windsor Salt Mine and over 400 workers from the Highbury Canco plant who are on strike for job security, job protections, wage improvements and to stop the outsourcing of jobs.

Unionized workers at Windsor Salt hit the picket line the morning of February 17, while Highbury Canco workers began picketing on the morning of February 13.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Gretzky says she stands with the members of Unifor locals 1959 and 240, and UFCW Local 175.

She says at Windsor Salt the employer is only willing to talk about contracting out of union jobs.

"What we're seeing across the province is more and more job action from workers, and specifically in Windsor at Windsor Salt, the only thing that the employer has offered and is willing to talk about at this point is contracting out of union jobs."

She says Highbury Canco has brought in replacement workers to replace those on the picket line.

"At Highbury Canco out in Leamington, they are bringing in replacement workers, or as we call them 'scab workers', while those workers are out on the line trying to achieve some job security and some increases in the wages that those low wage workers out there just want better pay to be able to pay for things. You know, the cost of living has gone up, we've all seen it."

Gretzky adds the government needs to implement stronger protection for workers in the province.

"When you have scab labour, it undermines the collective bargaining process and it prolongs labour disputes. And it actually removes the employers incentive to negotiate in good faith. So, what we need is for the government to put in those stronger protections if they're truly for workers, put in those stronger protections for workers so that all sides have to sit at the table and bargain in good faith."

She says the government needs to ensure workers have job security.

"I think it's time that this government pays attention to what's going on around the province and instead of just saying they support workers and they're on the side of workers, pass legislation. Pass legislation that actually strengthens current legislation to ensure that these workers do have job security and we don't have workplaces where they're trying to contract out union work."

Gretzky adds that when she returns to Windsor from Queen's Park she will be on the picket lines to show her support to the workers.

She writes in a statement that the workers in Windsor and Leamington work hard every day, and that they deserve a fair collective bargaining process with a government that has their backs.