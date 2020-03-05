MPP Nicholls Reacts to State of Emergency along Erie Shore Drive

The MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington has issued a statement regarding the state of emergency declared for Erie Shore Drive in Blenheim.

The emergency was declared last week resulting in a small number of homes being evacuated, as the nearby dike has been deemed unstable and could break.

Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls says the safety of the public and the protection of the community is the government's number one priority.

Chatham-Kent Council has three options; a temporary road closure to build new dikes or barriers and a new road, a permanent road closure or a buy-out of more than 40 properties along the Lake Erie shoreline.

A committee will research the different options for eight weeks, beginning this week, and then come back with a report and recommendations.

Nicholls says the government values both the rights of the property owners and the local decision makers.