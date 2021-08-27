MPP Nicholls says 'he's concerned for the residents of Wheatley'

The MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington says he's very concerned for the citizens of Wheatley.

Rick Nicholls is voicing concern after an explosion Thursday sent three people to the hospital and damaged two buildings at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street.

"It's going to take a while to heal that particular little town of Wheatley because this is devastating," says Nicholls.

He says he had a friend at the scene of the explosion sending him some pictures and providing him with some information.

Nicholls says he than reached out to fire chief Chris Case as well as Greg Rickford, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"We had issues with gas leaks in that area twice over the past several months and of course the cause of the explosion is undetermined right now but I felt he needed to have a heads up," he says.

The municipality says gas monitoring devices placed at the site indicated the presence of gas at about 4:30 p.m, setting off alarms and activating a 9-1-1 call.

First responders had evacuated the buildings closest to the alarm and were in the process of evacuating a wider area when the explosion occurred around 6 p.m.

The municipality says the explosion is in the vicinity of where hydrogen sulphide gas was first discovered in June, prompting an evacuation order and a state of emergency.

A second state of emergency was declared in July after hydrogen sulfide was once again confirmed in the building at 15 Erie St. N.

Nicholls says he did not go to the scene but saw plenty of pictures.

"The devastation that I saw in the pictures with regards to a motel that was there, was just completed levelled," he says. "Damages also to the Car Barn, damages also to The Pogue, it's destroyed as well. It's not a pretty picture right now. It looks like a war zone."

Nicholls says he plans to visit the site over the weekend.