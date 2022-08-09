MPP's elect Ted Arnott as speaker following return to Ontario's legislature

Provincial politicians returned to Ontario's legislature Monday and have re-elected Ted Arnott as Speaker, ahead of the government presenting a throne speech and reintroduced budget.

Arnott, a Progressive Conservative who represents Wellington-Halton Hills, served as Speaker for the previous four years.

Arnott was up for the role this time against Nina Tangri, who was Doug Ford's choice, who served as associate minister of small business and red tape reduction.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Lydia Miljan, Political Science Professor at the University of Windsor, says the budget talks that take place today will be important.

She says what happened with the MPP's decision to elect Arnott on Monday.

"There's very little that MPP's can do that doesn't involve party discipline and party whip's, and I guess in this case they decided they wanted to show a little muscle and exercise their ability to show that they are independent thinkers."

Today, there will be a throne speech, which will outline government's agenda, followed by the budget, which is expected to be largely unchanged from when it was introduced but not passed in the spring before the election.

She says health care will be one of the top priorities during the talks.

"Obviously health care is going to be a big priority as it was in the budget, and lots of new money to help with health care. And we've certainly seen the pressure on the government with respect to all the ER closures this summer, and the staffing challenges they have not just on doctors, but on nurses and other support workers."

Miljan says the budget and money won't solve the health care issues that have surfaces across not only the province, but the country.

"It's one of those things that you can't just throw money at. It's a structural problem, and if you talk to anybody in the health care system, they've said pre-COVID the system was already broken, and COVID just made things worse. And part because of the vaccine mandates and part just because of the stresses that was on health care workers."

During talks today, the only new item that Premier Doug Ford has signalled will be in the budget is a five per cent increase to Ontario Disability Support Program rates, which have been frozen since 2018 at up to $1,169 a month for a single person for basic needs and shelter.