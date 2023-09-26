MPs have lost confidence in Speaker amid controversy over Nazi veteran invite: Gould

OTTAWA - Government House leader Karina Gould says she believes MPs have lost confidence in Speaker Anthony Rota after he invited a man who fought for the Nazis to attend a speech by Ukraine's president.

Gould says she "can't see" how Rota will maintain the confidence of the Liberals, and it's time for the Speaker to do the "honourable thing."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also urging Rota to resign, following similar calls by the NDP and Bloc Quebecois on Monday.

All members of Parliament stood and applauded 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka last Friday during the official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, without knowing the details of his past.

Hunka is a veteran of the First Ukrainian Division, which was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is calling the mistake "deeply embarrassing," says he expects Rota is reflecting on how to maintain dignity in the Commons before he meets today with all party House leaders.