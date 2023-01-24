MPs Masse and Lewis shore up support ahead of final reading for Bill C-248

A show of unified support from local MPs, stakeholders, and labour groups for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse and Essex MP Chris Lewis were at the Ojibway Nature Centre on Tuesday to advocate for Masse's private members bill, C-248, which will soon be up for a final House of Commons vote in Ottawa.

Representatives from the Unifor Environment Committee, Wildlife Preservation Canada, Friends of Ojibway Prairie, and the Windsor Essex Bike community were also on hand to offer their support for the bill.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores, a vital 33-acre greenspace and the last remaining, undeveloped natural shoreline in Windsor-Detroit.

Masse says the bill is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents in the region fighting to protect the unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country.

He says over the last few months of talking to people in the community, it's clear the excitement is there but people want this done right.

"We're actually leading the country here in an exciting story of protecting endangered species, creating opportunities for people to have fun in safe places to be, doing tourism, and adding a primary feature for this area that would be signature," he continued.

"That's what people are saying, they want it to be done right, they're really proud of the border work that's being done right now, and they want to be proud of this."

Lewis and Masse speak with media after the event (Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Lewis, who Masse explained has been behind this endeavour from the start, says this is an issue that goes back to mental health.

He added providing more outdoor spaces for people to get active and improve their overall health is a no-brainer, and that not a single person or business has reached out to him to oppose the effort.

"We're not buying up and gobbling up new lands, we're tying existing lands together to create an opportunity for folks to get active. And so this should really be a no-brainer, and I cannot wait to get back to the House of Commons and put of a vote of 'yay' for Mr. Masse's bill," he said.

Back in June when C-248 passed second reading in the HOC, it had the support of the Bloc, Green Party, Conservative Party, the NDP, and two liberal MPs at the time.

Masse says his bill to create the National Urban Park is unique because of the layout of the lands involved, and they weren't holding the federal government to use this process in other places.

He says members of cabinet have told him by tabling the bill it helped protect Ojibway Shores, and is hopefully that some Liberal members may come around on supporting the bill.

"So they have some internal problems going on, I have no idea what it is, but we don't have time to wait around with that. We're always open to work together because we want to see this. It's not about me, at the end of the day, this has got to be handed off to the public and our future kids. That's what it's really about by creating a structure in place that can't be undermined, and that's why the legislation is the true testamental," he said.

The third reading vote on Masse's bill C-248 will be held on Wednesday, February 8.

Should it be successful at that time, and not withstanding any hold ups at the Senate, Masse says it could be six months to a year before the National Urban Park is officially implemented.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi