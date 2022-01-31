MPs return to Ottawa as truck convoy protest on Parliament Hill continues

MPs plan to return to the House of Commons this morning as a Parliament Hill protest against government-imposed COVID-19 measures enters its third full day.

Many of the horn-honking demonstrators who brought Ottawa to a near standstill on the weekend showed no signs of budging as parliamentarians, businesses and school administrators were left wondering when the national capital's usual rhythm would resume.

Alexandra Maheux, a spokeswoman for government House leader Mark Holland, says the ongoing protest is not interfering with parliamentary business.

She notes that MPs have the flexibility to work in a hybrid House in this sitting, which remains in effect until June, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

That means some MPs will be in the chamber today and beyond, and others will participate virtually.

A memo circulated yesterday by Patrick McDonell, the House sergeant-at-arms, said security plans were being developed to ensure personal safety.