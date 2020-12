The Michigan State Spartans fell to 2-5 losing to Penn State 39-24 on the road Saturday.

Spartans' quarterback Payton Thorne had a solid outing throwing for 325-yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

MSU runningback Jordan Simmons led all rushers with 72-yards on 14 carries.

Meantime, the Michigan Wolverine's game against Ohio State scheduled for Saturday was cancelled to due COVID-19 concerns.