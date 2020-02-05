MSU's Dantonio Retires

Mark Dantonio has retired as head coach of the Michigan State football team after 13 years in the position.

Dantonio is the winningest football coach in school history with a 114-and-57 record.

He led the Spartans to three Big Ten championships, a victory in the 2014 Rose Bowl and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff.

In a statement on social media yesterday, he said he will remain with the university and athletic department and will be involved in special projects.

Mike Tressel will serve as interim coach while MSU searches for Dantonio's replacement.