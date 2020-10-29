Mucci Farms CEO: Municipalities Have Dropped the Ball on Greenhouse Light Pollution
The CEO of one of the biggest greenhouse growers in Essex County says local municipalities are way behind when it comes to handling greenhouse light pollution.
"I'm not trying to throw anybody under the bus, but both municipalities, Leamington and Kingsville, have dropped the ball on this."
This from Bert Mucci of Mucci Farms who says the problem has gotten out of control with many local greenhouses doing very little to control their lights as municipalities continue to drag their feet on getting bylaws in place.
Kingsville council passed a nuisance bylaw Monday after more than two years of discussion while Leamington council opted to defer the matter Tuesday night to gather more public input.
Mucci says their operations in Ohio are in full compliance after the state put regulations in quite quickly.
"In Ohio, this bylaw was set in 30 days. In the last 12 months, over 100 acres in Kingsville went into lit culture with no bylaw passed. You can't go back to these growers and says we are going to fine you tomorrow. This should have been passed a long time ago."
He says they've spent more than $5.5-million on blackout curtains, but not all greenhouses are willing to proactively make the investment.
"We live in this community. We have to be proactive. We've spent, in the last three years, over $5.5-million putting up abatement curtains where none of our competitors or anybody else has done, or I should say very few. I can't blame the growers because the bylaw was not set."
Mucci says blocking the light entirely is impossible, but the situation can be improved.
"As greenhouses, we cannot be at 100% blackout. That 10% is the gap that we need to our crops or there would be no industry. Between that 10% and 15%, if we have to shutdown greenhouses then we're shutting down parks, baseball diamonds, strip malls."
Kingsville's bylaw, which also deals with greenhouse odours, goes into effect immediately.
Leamington council will discuss a bylaw in the future following public consultation.