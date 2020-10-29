Mucci Farms CEO: Municipalities Have Dropped the Ball on Greenhouse Light Pollution

The CEO of one of the biggest greenhouse growers in Essex County says local municipalities are way behind when it comes to handling greenhouse light pollution.

"I'm not trying to throw anybody under the bus, but both municipalities, Leamington and Kingsville, have dropped the ball on this."

This from Bert Mucci of Mucci Farms who says the problem has gotten out of control with many local greenhouses doing very little to control their lights as municipalities continue to drag their feet on getting bylaws in place.

Kingsville council passed a nuisance bylaw Monday after more than two years of discussion while Leamington council opted to defer the matter Tuesday night to gather more public input.

Mucci says their operations in Ohio are in full compliance after the state put regulations in quite quickly.

"In Ohio, this bylaw was set in 30 days. In the last 12 months, over 100 acres in Kingsville went into lit culture with no bylaw passed. You can't go back to these growers and says we are going to fine you tomorrow. This should have been passed a long time ago."