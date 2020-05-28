iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Much of Canada Has Flattened the Curve: Dr. Theresa Tam

am800-news-dr-theresa-tam-april-2020

Canada’s Chief Public Health Official says much of Canada has flattened the curve of COVID-19 infections.

Speaking on Thursday, Dr. Theresa Tam says there are still a significant number of cases in vulnerable settings such as long-term care homes, as well as parts of Ontario and Quebec.

Tam also says a COVID-19 cluster that has forced New Brunswick to roll back some re-opening measures is an example of why a cautious approach is needed in easing pandemic restrictions.

A health-care worker who had travelled outside the province and did not self-isolate upon return has infected at least two other people in the area of Cambellton, NB, near the Quebec border.

According to that province’s premier, the health-care worker was in contact with “multiple patients” over a two-week period. 

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE