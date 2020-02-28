Mulder Makes NBA Debut

Windsor native Mychal Mulder made his NBA debut Thursday night for the Golden State Warriors.

The 25 year old former Catholic Central Comet scored two points, and grabbed four rebounds in 22 minutes of action, as the Warriors lost to the L.A. Lakers 116-86.

Mulder, a 6' 4" point guard, who recently signed a 10 day contract with the Warriors had been playing this season with the Sioux City Skyforce.

It was an easy win for the Lakers even without LeBron James. Anthony Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters and the Lakers won their seventh straight game by beating injury-plagued Golden State.

James was out with a sore groin.