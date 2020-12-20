Mulder's NBA Dream Continues
Mychal Mulder's NBA dream will continue after earning the final roster spot for the Golden State Warriors Saturday.
According The San Francisco Chronical, the team waived Juan Toscano-Anderson and paved the way for the Windsor native to start the regular season with the team.
The Warriors signed Mulder to a multi-year, non-guaranteed deal last year after a 10-day contract impressed Head Coach Steve Kerr.
Mulder is now guaranteed $200,000 of his $1.5-million salary this season — his contract will become fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster until February 27, 2021.
The 26-year-old graduate of Windsor's Catholic Central High School averaged 4.3 points on 44.4 pre cent shooting from the floor and 66.7 per cent from behind the three-point line in three preseason games.
Kerr tells the chronical "we really liked him a year ago ... he was able to step in, play at a moment's notice, knock down shots, defend and understand the game plan. We love Mike, and there's a reason he's still standing."
The Warriors open the season against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday at 7 p.m.