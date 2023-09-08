Multi-million dollar building transformation revealed by UWindsor's Faculty of Law

For the first time in nearly five years, Windsor Law students studying on campus will pass through the doors of the completely transformed Ron W. Ianni Building.

The home of the Faculty of Law at the corner of University and Sunset avenues recently underwent a five-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, transforming the interior and exterior of the building into a space that officials say fosters a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

The transformation is a milestone, as for the first time since 1973, all three student cohorts will enter the building together.

New spaces include vibrant student lounges, contemporary furniture, innovative learning areas, collaboration zones, and a state-of-the-art Don Rodzik Moot Court for immersive courtroom experiential learning.

The entire building features an open-concept design, connecting all three floors and welcoming natural light through skylights from top to bottom.

The project was made possible through the collaboration of dedicated partners, including the Diamond Schmitt Architectural Firm, EllisDon Corporation, Fortis Construction Group, and the Windsor Law community.

Officials say the project raised nearly $6 million, including a generous $3 million donation from the Don Rodzik Foundation.

The project began in 2019 when Windsor Law embarked on the Transforming Windsor Law project with the goal of revolutionizing legal education and shaping the future of legal practice.

Dean of Law at the University of Windsor Reem Bahdi (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Reem Bahdi, Dean of Windsor Law, says the newly redesigned building represents Windsor Law's commitment to creating a legal education that represents its student body.

Bahdi says she didn't even recognize the building the first time she came inside after the renovations.

"Impressed not only by how impressive the building is, but also how welcoming it was," she continued. "So to be able to combine those two features in one architectural space seemed so important to us because of the kind of law school that we are."

For current studies and prospective students, Bahdi says the new space will emphasize that it's the kind of place where they can stay and spend a number of hours of the day working together.

She says it creates space for students to collaborate.

"And spaces for them to build their social networks. Also to sit and debate and think and really examine some of the vexing issues that they're not only learning about in class but seeing out in the world. And that's what a law school should be about, is a place for students to learn in the classroom but also to learn from each other."

Classrooms are equipped with movable furniture to accommodate various teaching and learning needs, along with advanced communication and presentation technology to engage experts, mentors, and audiences beyond the campus.

Bahdi says they've added about 50 per cent more seating in the building, about 22 per cent of additional classroom spaces, and enhanced accessibility throughout.

"Every space is accessible for those who rely on wheelchairs, but also those who rely on hearing devices as well. And it's a happy space I would say, with all the natural light, so it's a beautiful space to learn but also to be more generally," she said.

Students have been in the building all week, but to commemorate the historic transformation, Windsor Law will be hosting an official grand reopening celebration for alumni and invited guests on October 27 and 28.

