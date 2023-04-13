Multiple 911 calls lead to arrest of driver on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On April 11, around 4:30pm, Elgin County OPP received multiple complaints regarding a car travelling eastbound. Police say shortly after the initial call, officers were informed that the involved vehicle had left the roadway resulting in a single-vehicle collision near the Mull Road overpass.

The driver was taken into custody after showing signs of impairment police say. An investigation also revealed the vehicle involved had previously been reported stolen.

The driver was assessed on scene for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the collision.

A 27-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Mischief Under $5000

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on May 8, 2023.

The OPP is thanking those who contacted police to report the incident and remind you that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive.