Multiple acts of mischief and property damage to Windsor bus shelters

The Windsor Police Service is investigating multiple acts of mischief, theft and property damage to bus shelters across Windsor.

Between Oct. 2021 and Feb. 2022, numerous bus shelters across the city have been subject to acts of graffiti, damaged or had items stolen off of them, including solar lights and batteries powering advertisement display units.

Police say the incidents are not occurring at specific times or specific areas, they are occurring city-wide.

The latest of these incidents occurred between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23 at the bus shelters located at Campbell Avenue at Wyandotte Street West, Campbell Avenue at Totten Street, Campbell Avenue at College Avenue, Tecumseh Road East at Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard at Wyandotte Street East.

Investigators are asking anyone in these areas to check their surveillance cameras for possible footage that could assist in the investigation.

Residents and businesses in these areas are requested to report any suspicious activity or persons to police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.