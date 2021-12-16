Multiple calls help OPP stop wrong-way driver on the 401 in Windsor

An elderly woman is facing a driver's licence evaluation after Essex County OPP stopped a wrong-way driver on Highway 401.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 15, provincial police received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver on the 401 in Windsor.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes for quite a distance.

Due to the multiple calls, a patrol officer was able to locate and stop the vehicle, which was travelling in heavy traffic at the time.

Police learned during the investigation that the 86-year-old female driver had entered the highway in the wrong direction and did not know what to do.

No charges are expected in this incident, but a request for a drivers license evaluation will be submitted.

Police are reminding all drivers that if you find yourself in this situation, you should pull over to the shoulder immediately, and do not drive against traffic for risk of a collision.