Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Windsor Regional Hospital

Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Windsor Regional Hospital.

A release from the hospital says that 15 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on floor 6 East of the Ouellette Campus, floor 2 North of the Ouellette Campus and floor 8 North of the Met Campus.

Officials say two additional units are on high alert and are being monitored for potential outbreak on 7 North of the Ouellette Campus, where less than five patients have tested positive for the virus and on 4 Medical of the Met Campus, where less than five patients have tested positive.

Due to the volume of patients and staff impacted by these outbreaks, hospital officials are recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital and again following admission to hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.

The Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital is located at 1995 Lens Ave. while the Ouellette Campus is located at 1030 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor.