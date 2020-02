Multiple car crashes have closed Hwy. 401 Wednesday night.

As of 8pm OPP say a minor car crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at County Rd. 31 in Lakeshore and a jack-knifed tractor-trailer is blocking the westbound lanes outside Tilbury.

Police are asking the public to avoid Hwy. 401 until the weather clears.

Snow is expected to continue throughout southwestern Ontario into Thursday morning.