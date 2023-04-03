iHeartRadio
Multiple drivers facing impaired driving charges in Essex County


A busy weekend for the OPP in Essex County with a number of impaired driving charges laid. 

Just after 2 Sunday morning, police in Tecumseh were called to the 9th Concession for a vehicle in the ditch and determined the 43-year-old driver from McGregor had been drinking. 

There was then a seperate impaired driving related crash in Leamington about 4 Sunday morning. 

Just after noon Sunday, police say a man was denied service at The Beer Store in Leamington and was seen driving away before being stopped and arrested. 

A 35-year-old man faces charges in that case. 
 

