Multiple drivers facing impaired driving charges in Essex County

A busy weekend for the OPP in Essex County with a number of impaired driving charges laid.

Just after 2 Sunday morning, police in Tecumseh were called to the 9th Concession for a vehicle in the ditch and determined the 43-year-old driver from McGregor had been drinking.

There was then a seperate impaired driving related crash in Leamington about 4 Sunday morning.

Just after noon Sunday, police say a man was denied service at The Beer Store in Leamington and was seen driving away before being stopped and arrested.

A 35-year-old man faces charges in that case.

