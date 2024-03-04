Multiple drivers hit with impaired charges in Essex County

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police officers arrested four drivers late last week and into the weekend, all charged with various alcohol related offences.

On Thursday, February 29, at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

Once on scene officers checked on the sobriety of the driver due to their observations, and as a result, a 40-year-old man from Leamington is facing two criminal charges.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on March 6.

Then on Saturday, March 2, shortly before 1a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically.

Officers located the vehicle on County Road 13 in Essex, and after speaking to the driver, police observed signs of alcohol consumption.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing, and as a result a 73-year-old man from Essex was hit with two criminal charges.

He was released from custody and will appear in Windsor court on March 21.

A short time later on March 2, at 3:12 a.m. officers in Kingsville responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically which was located on Division Street South.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officers saw they observed signs of alcohol consumption and arrested the driver before taking them to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 25-year-old, of Kingsville has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol, and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.

Officers also responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 42 in Tecumseh around 11 p.m. on March 2.

The investigating officer located the vehicle, and after conducting a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test.

As a result, the driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

A 62-year-old Windsor man was charged two with criminal counts as a result.

He was released from custody as well, and will appear in Windsor court on March 15.

All of the accused were given 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspensions (A.D.L.S.) and seven-day Vehicle Impoundments, as per statute.

Police ask that anyone who suspects someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drugs or alcohol, to call 911 and report it.