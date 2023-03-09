Multiple explosions in large LaSalle house fire
An investigation is underway following a significant fire in LaSalle that destroyed a home.
Crews were called to 870 River Avenue at 7:50p.m. Wednesday night and remained on scene overnight to secure access to the home and deal with hot spots.
The family and one dog were able to make it out safely, but a second dog died in the fire.
Chief Ed Thiessen says he was told the fire started in the garage and there were multiple explosions because of gas and aerosol cans that were stored in there. "The whole house was fully involved, I had confirmation the home owners were out. Unfortunately the entire house is lost to fire as well as two trucks in the driveway."
Chief Thiessen adds that crews began a defensive attack right away as the fire spread very quickly. "Right from the beginning we never did enter the home just to the inherit danger that's visible here. You know we're worried about structure collapse and even that potential of collapse is going to impede our investigation. We're told it started in the garage and it's just unsafe to go in there", he said.
The heat from the flames melted the siding on a house next door as well as a truck parked across the street.
Investigators will not be able to go inside the home because of the extensive damage.
--with files from AM800's Rob Hindi