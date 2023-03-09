Multiple explosions in large LaSalle house fire

An investigation is underway following a significant fire in LaSalle that destroyed a home.

Crews were called to 870 River Avenue at 7:50p.m. Wednesday night and remained on scene overnight to secure access to the home and deal with hot spots.

The family and one dog were able to make it out safely, but a second dog died in the fire.

Chief Ed Thiessen says he was told the fire started in the garage and there were multiple explosions because of gas and aerosol cans that were stored in there. "The whole house was fully involved, I had confirmation the home owners were out. Unfortunately the entire house is lost to fire as well as two trucks in the driveway."