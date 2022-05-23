Multiple impaired driving arrests made over the long weekend

Multiple impaired driving arrests have been made over the long weekend.

On Friday, May 20 at around 6:11 p.m. a 62-year-old was arrested by Tecumseh OPP who responded to a report of a vehicle striking a road sign on Tecumseh Road.

Lakeshore OPP along with Lakeshore Fire and Rescue and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, May 22 on County Rd. 42 at around 10:52 p.m where a 20-year-old was arrested.

On Sunday May 22, a 25-year-old from Leamington was arrested at around 4:30 a.m. after Leamington police responded to a scene on Oak Street West.

All three are facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with 80 milligrams or more of alcohol in their blood.

Police are asking the public to contact them if you suspect someone is operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

