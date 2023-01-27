Multiple incidents of the 'grandparents scam' reported across Essex County

A warning to people across the region from Ontario Provincial Police following several reports of emergency scams.

Police say residents from the Kingsville and Leamington areas have reported multiple incidents of the emergency scam to police over the past two days.

These circulating scams are also referred to as 'Grandparent' or 'Grandchild' scams.

The scams usually involve a phone call to the victim claiming that a loved one is in trouble either with the police or courts and some form of payment is required to help them out.

The OPP encourages the public to stay educated and informed to reduce the risk of being a victim of fraud.

If you have been targeted by this fraud call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you've been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.