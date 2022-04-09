Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor

Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.

Police were called at 1 a.m. Saturday to a bowling alley on the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive following a report of a group of people engaged in a fight.

While on route to the call, police say shots were fired and multiple people were injured.

Officers and EMS responded to the scene where all five victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, it is believed that the incident stemmed from a fight that occurred inside the bowling alley earlier that night.

Police also believe between 20 and 25 people were in the area at the time of the shooting, and one of the victims was a bystander leaving the bowling alley and was not involved in the altercation.

The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is handling the investigation and believe there’s only one suspected shooter who fled the scene in a car — a four-door, mid-sized SUV pickup truck, light coloured and is similar to an Explorer Sport TRAC.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled south on Forest Glade Drive, west onto Ridge Road and then south onto Esplanade Drive.

According to police, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached if seen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including possible surveillance or dashcam footage from between the hours of 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, to contact police.

Investigators can be reached at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online.