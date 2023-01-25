Multiple reports approved by LaSalle council

Multiple reports have been approved by LaSalle council.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, council approved three administration reports that were presented during the meeting.

The first being that council has approved the removal of the holding provision and the holding zone symbol from the property of the proposed fire hall for the town.

The building, which will be located on Front Road and Old Front Road, will be a state-of-the-art hall with two bays and two exits onto both roads.

The new fire hall, which will be located on Front Road and Old Front Road, will be a state-of-the-art hall with two bays and two exits onto both roads. Jan. 24, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Town of LaSalle)

The second report that saw approval from council was for a three per cent increase in ice and sports field rental fees.

LaSalle's fees, compared to other municipalities, fell in the mid to low range for 2022 as they haven't increased the rental fees since before 2019.

Ice rates will see an increase from $3.50 up to $5.60 per hour, based on the time of day, baseball diamond rates will see increases from $0.65 per hour to $0.85 per hour based on the diamond location, and soccer fields will see a $0.48 per hour increase.

Sport field rental fees will increase starting May 1, 2023, and ice rental fees will increase beginning September 1, 2023.

The last report which saw approval from council was to begin hosting pickleball with a drop-in fee of $5.00 per person, per two-hour timeslot.

Now that the drop-in fee has been approved, indoor pickleball will be open starting January 25 until March 30.

Two sessions of play will be offered daily with sessions from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and another session from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

In the report, it was stated that if there seems to be more demand for more timeslots on evenings and weekend, more slots will be considered.