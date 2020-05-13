Multiple Reports Indicate Eased Restrictions on Golf Courses

According to sister station Newstalk 1010, the Ontario Government is set to ease restrictions on golf courses, campgrounds and other seasonal and recreational activities.

The premier's office says all decisions are yet to be finalized but according to government documents obtained by NEWSTALK1010, the proposed date to open golf courses is this Saturday, along with other recreational businesses such as marinas, campgrounds and businesses that board animals.

The premier's office however says decisions are subject to change, with Doug Ford expected to lay out plans for the next reopening phase of the economy on Thursday.

According to TSN, The PGA Tour — one of the professional sports that may return sooner than later given its ability to have physical distancing — is slated to return on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 2020 RBC Canadian Open has already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the event won't run since 1944 due to the Second World War. It was supposed to run June 8-14 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club Etobicoke, Ont.

Ford said on Tuesday that Ontario is expected to enter stage one of the three-stage plan on reopening the province

Health officials will monitor each of the three stages for two to four weeks.

— With files from NEWSTALK 1010 & TSN