Municipal and school board election nominations now open

Nominations for the 2022 municipal and school board elections in Ontario opened Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Residents in the area who are interested in running for office are asked to file their nominations at their town clerk's office during regular hours.

The last day to file nominations is August 19 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Municipal and school board elections will be held on October 24 for the term of November 15, 2022 to November 14, 2026.

Available offices and positions for nominations in the region include: mayor, deputy mayor, Greater Essex County District School Board Trustee and Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board Trustee.