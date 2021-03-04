Municipalities to Receive $500M in New Provincial Funding

Cash-strapped municipalities in Ontario will receive an additional $500 million to help address pandemic-related costs.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the money can be used to pay for community services and ongoing capital projects.

The province says the new funding comes in addition to nearly $1.4 billion received from the federal government and given to communities earlier in the pandemic.

Clark says the new funding will be split between 444 municipalities in the province.

Windsor is projecting a $39 million budget deficit in 2021, but Ontario municipalities are not allowed to run deficits by law.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has said if senior levels of government do not address the shortfall it will have an impact on the 2022 budget.

Dilkens says the deficit is equivalent to a 9% increase on the property tax roll.

(The Canadian Press with files from AM800 News)