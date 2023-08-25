Municipality of Lakeshore provides operations update after storms roll through 

The Municipality of Lakeshore says staff continue to monitor stormwater and drainage infrastructure and respond to flooding issues throughout the municipality, following the rainfall and storm events experienced on August 23 and 24, 2023.

The Municipality says after-hours phone support will continue to be offered over the weekend and complaints will be logged, prioritized, and responded to as resources are made available.

Local sports fields are closed, and tonight's Parks Concert Series event at Lakeview Park has been cancelled.

The Belle River Marina has reopened, and the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre is expected to reopen on Saturday, August 26.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended the local flood warning until Sunday at Noon.

The threat of sewage backups continues, and residents should refrain from using water unless necessary.

Using water at your home may cause sewage backups and contribute to additional pressure on stormwater and drainage systems. An update on water usage will be provided as soon as possible.

For residents impacted by basement flooding, additional garbage pickups will be provided in the coming weeks. An announcement regarding the pickup schedule will be made early next week. Please note, construction material and demolition waste, such as drywall, will not be picked up. Branches can be disposed of during regular yard waste collection dates. Please review the 2023 Collection Calendar for guidance on yard waste and garbage disposal.

If you are experiencing basement flooding, please report it online and:

-Stop using water within the home, including flushing toilets and using washing machines.

-If your sump pump is overwhelmed and backup pumps are used, please remember to pump stormwater out a basement window away from the home or on the driveway and not into the floor drain, laundry tub or other fixtures connected to the sanitary sewer system.

If water starts to reach electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnaces, or is near the electrical panel, call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235 to have your power disconnected.

Additional information about flooding can be found at Lakeshore.ca/Flooding.