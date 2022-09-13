Municipality of Lakeshore taking a stance against Bill 124

The Municipality of Lakeshore is taking a stance against Bill 124.

During Tuesday night's meeting, councillor Len Janisse brought forward a notice of motion for the town to call on the Ontario government to repeal Bill 124.

Bill 124 suppresses the wages of nurses and health-care professionals and limits their ability to negotiate freely, and further contributes to the culture of the staffing crisis. Bill 124 also limits wage increases to a maximum of one per cent per year despite growing inflation, nurses have effectively seen their wages cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario has the lowest RN-to-population of any province in Canada, and would need to hire 22,000 new nurses to reach the average RN staffing ratio in the country.

Council voted unanimously to go forward with the letter to the government.

A copy of the resolution will be sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the Ontario Minister of Health, the Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care, the Leader of the Official Opposition, the Opposition Critic for Health, and the Opposition Critic for Long-Term Care. As well as all Members of Provincial Parliament representing constituencies in Lakeshore, and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

