Municipality of Lakeshore to hold open house to discuss review of its Noise By-law

The Municipality of Lakeshore will be holding an open house to discuss the review of its Noise By-law.

On Thursday evening at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, the Town will host the open house to hear the public's concerns and answer any questions that they might have.

In Ontario, noise pollution is any form of sound that disrupts a natural ecosystem and it can have many negative impacts on a person such as loss of sleep and increased stress levels.

Lakeshore is considering the use of decibel limits for specific categories of sound where officers responding to noise complaints would use devices to measure decibel limits to determine if a noise violates the Noise By-law.

Noise complaints are assessed from the point where the noise is being heard, not where the sound is made.

Residents are able to fill the survey out online, or by calling the Public Service Unit.

Tracey Bailey, Lakeshore mayor, says the noise can be in relation to anything.

"The sound of people's generators, the sound of air conditioner units, those kinds of things. The by-law is quite old so it is one that has no whistling in public, no loud noises, and things like that in it."

She says this will help council make decisions for the updated by-law.

"I think it's important that we have a good comprehensive review of the by-law, we understand the impact on residents, and we really come forward with something that will aid in those addressing the complaints that we hear."

Bailey says this has been an ongoing issue for many years.

"Certainly noise is part of everyday life, but excessive noise can affect the quality of life for our residents, so, we want to get this right. We want all the feedback we can get. Administration has done a phenomenal job of getting this out into the community with signs, through social media, and its just been fantastic."

The Noise By-law Review Open House will take place on Thursday, August 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre located at 447 Renaud Line Road.

The survey will be open until the end of August for residents to take part in and can be completed by clicking here.

Respondents can call the Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700 during regular business hours to complete the survey over the phone.

Following the survey, a report will be put together and presented to council by early fall this year.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi