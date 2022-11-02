Municipality of Leamington acquires waterfront land for future development

The Municipality of Leamington is moving to acquire some prime waterfront land for future development.

The municipality is purchasing a piece of land at 50 Gold Coast Rd. and Gaspard's Cafe at 399 Erie St. S., both in an around Seacliff Beach and the Marina.

When added to the property located at 34 Gold Coast Rd. that was acquired by the Municipality in January 1998, six acres of contiguous waterfront lands will be established from the southern extent of Gold Coast Road to the water’s edge.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald says it's a fairly substantial piece of the waterfront for the waterfront master plan.

"It gives the municipality control over what goes there. We're looking for some economic development opportunities whether it's restaurants, waterfront business, it's an opportunity to develop a key piece to our municipality," she says.

The $6-million in acquisitions, funded from the Municipality’s strategically established reserves, moves the Municipality closer to the establishment of a boardwalk linking the dock and Marina to Seacliff Park.

MacDonald says it opens up the waterfront from the amphitheatre to the marina.

"Hopefully then we can look forward to some businesses coming forward with some proposals. We're looking to have a waterfront like no other along this area of Lake Erie," she says.

MacDonald calls the land and the view along the waterfront a jewel they're trying to capitalize on.

"I think the view, I think if we had some restaurants with patios on a second storey, the view would be fantastic. It also draws not only tourists, but our own people then to the waterfront with different restaurants and activities to take part in," she adds.

The land purchases were recommendations outlined in the Waterfront Destination Master Plan approved by Council in principle, at its meeting held on June 14, 2022.

An agreement of purchase and sale for the property located at 50 Gold Coast Road was entered into on Nov. 9, 2020, with an Oct. 31, 2022, closing date. At the request of the seller, the specific terms of this agreement remained confidential until the date of closing.

An agreement of purchase and sale for the property located at 399 Erie St. S. was entered into on June 13, 2022. This agreement is conditional upon the certification and registration of a survey under the Boundaries Act which is expected to be completed in 2023.