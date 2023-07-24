Murder suspect arrested in Michigan

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives is behind bars.

Windsor Police say Malique Calloo was arrested Sunday in Michigan by members of the United States Marshals Service.

The 27-year-old was wanted by police for first-degree murder in the November 2022 shooting death of Daniel Squalls in the 800-block of Hanna Street East.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad located Calloo in Michigan and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate the arrest.

Calloo had been added to the Be On the Look Out program's top 25 list earlier this year.

There was also a reward of up to $6,000 offered for information leading to Calloo's arrest.