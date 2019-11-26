Murder Trial in Death of Windsor Senior to be Heard in Chatham



The trial of a Windsor man charged in the death of a senior along the Ganatchio Trail is moving to Chatham-Kent.

Habibullah Ahmadi, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 75-year-old Sara Ann Widholm.

In October 2017, Widholm was picking up garbage along the east end trail when she was severely beaten.

She suffered multiple brain hemorrhages, extensive skull fractures and injuries to her face and neck.

She died in the hospital 14 months later in December 2018.

The case is being moved to Chatham due to a lack of court space and time in Windsor in order for the trial to be heard in a timely manner.

A pretrial in the case is set for December 5th in Windsor.