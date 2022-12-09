Musical theatre students to use upcoming performance as donation site

Musical theatre students from St. Clair College are helping with the school's annual toy and food drive campaign.

Every year St. Clair SRC holds the drive to help Windsor campus students and families during the holiday season.

This will be the first time the food and toy drive will team up with St. Clair's Musical Theatre Club.

Donations can be dropped off during the school's 16th annual Christmas show, 'Seasons Greetings' at the Chrysler Theatre over the weekend.

Musical Director Katherine Kaszas says the donation aspect of the show is student-driven.

"That opportunity has been created by the music theatre club, they were the ones who joined together with the toy and the food drive," she continued. "The toys asked for are those in their packages and the foods being asked for are non-perishable, so canned goods or dried goods."

Kaszas says the theme of the show focuses on giving to those who are less fortunate.

"The show itself is set in a night club where everybody is having a wonderful and happy time but outside there are people who are maybe not as fortunate or people who may not have that access to some of the things people celebrating do."

She says donating is important during this time of year.

"This is a very difficult time for many people, there are many people who are using food banks and inflationary pressure has put a lot of strain on household budgets," she said.

Drop-off tables will be available at the Christmas show during their 7:30 p.m. shows on December 9 and 10.

Kaszas says people who would like to donate can also do so at a box outside the Tim Horton's by St. Clair College's main campus.

TAG: According to a release from the college, the toy and food drive has assisted 50 to 100 St. Clair College students every year.