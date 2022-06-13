Must-win game for Spitfires

It's do-or-die for the Spitfires tonight when they face the Hamilton Bulldogs at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits lost 3-2 Sunday afternoon in a hard fought battle in Hamilton and now trail the best-of-7 OHL championship series, 3-2.

Wyatt Johnston and Ryan Abraham scored for Windsor, while Mason McTavish scored twice for the Bulldogs, including the game-winner in the third period.

AM800's coverage of tonight's must-win game with Steve Bell and Manny Paiva starts with the pre-game show at 6:50.