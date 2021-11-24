Musyj says fake bookings of vaccine system cross a line

President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, David Musyj, says they knew that there would be protests once vaccinations for the 5 to 11 year old age group began, but it's now moved to a different level.

On Tuesday, Windsor Police announced plans to have a presence at vaccination sites in the city after several social media postings promoting protests against COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Musyj says peaceful protest is one thing, but what's been discussed has crossed the line.

"Where individuals are asking people to clog up the phone lines and clog the online booking with either fake names or just calling our staff and intimidating them or harassing them on the phone to take away slots from parents and children who want to be vaccinated."

With a police presence on hand, Musyj says protestors will have some areas they can demonstrate but should they push too far there will be consequences.

"They are entitled to be on public sidewalks, and the mall parking lot, but the sidewalk for the vaccination centre and the vaccination centre are not public. They're private, if you go on those areas and when you're asked to leave do not leave, you will be arrested."

He says there's some hypocrisy in the group that's been advocating for personal choice now attempting to mess with other people's choice to get their children vaccinated or not.

Musyj says he heard from a mother this week about her child who can only be vaccinated on certain days due to other ongoing medical treatment, and now she can't get in on a particular day because it's booked up.

"I hope that there's not a bunch of fake bookings on Thursday and Friday which prevents that from happening. And that's what they have to recognize they're doing by doing this. They're preventing someone who desperately needs the vaccine for their child and possibly preventing it from happening, and have to go through the stress to reach out to myself or someone else to make it happen."

The public was able to begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 as of Tuesday morning, with the first appointments scheduled to start on Thursday in Windsor.