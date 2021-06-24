Musyj Urges Getting Moderna COVID Vaccine if it's Offered

There's growing concern among some medical professionals in the region when it comes to people receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, out of 4,034 people who showed up at either the Sportsplex or the Devonshire Mall vaccination centres, 123 people refused the Moderna mRNA vaccine when it was offered.

"Some are refusing who are AstraZeneca first dose and we're saying you get Moderna second dose and nope, they don't want it," says Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO, David Musyj. "Then of course those who have Pfizer first dose that are offered Moderna, some are saying no."

As AM800 News reported on Monday, due to delayed shipments of Pfizer, the health unit announced starting on Wednesday, individuals receiving their second dose at a mass vaccination clinic will still be offered an mRNA vaccine but it will most likely be Moderna.

Musyj says there needed to be more clear messaging from the beginning from what he calls "larger government institution" that mixing vaccines is O.K.

"They really underestimated it," he says. "I think they felt it was just going to be 'it's fine, it's one in the same, they're interchangeable.' No, you really have to hammer it home because the people on the street are not saying that," Musyj added.

Going forward, Musyj believes this is an issue that will continue.

"We just have to keep saying that and having the medical experts locally like Dr. Saad and Dr. Ahmed and others saying no it's fine, just do it, you've got to do it, two doses is very important, two doses of mRNA is very important, the efficacy is just as strong and again, all the experts are saying its fine."

A hospital spokesperson tells AM800 News there is still some Pfizer in the region but it will have to be saved because there will be much less supply of it going forward and the Pfizer supply needs to be kept specifically for 12-17 year olds.