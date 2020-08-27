Musyj Warns of COVID Spreading in Group Settings

As Windsor-Essex moves deeper into Stage 3 and more social gatherings take place, officials say its still important to protect ourselves from COVID-19.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says close to 800 individuals were tested at a recent drive-thru event at the St Clair College Sportesplex and a lot of the people showing up were looking for guidance.

"What became clear is that, and this is what we're going to be facing as we move forward, it's going to be a lot of these event based outbreaks such as a wedding, a party, a bunch of younger individuals," says Musyj.

Aside from recent weddings and parties that have taken place, Musyj says there was also a lot of discussion at the recent drive-thru testing event about a camping trip that took place.

"And concerns because in each of those venues there was information that someone was positive and they were in contact with multiple individuals," he says. "Its tough for them, that under 20 age group, they've been cooped up for quiet some time and they want to enjoy the outdoors and have parties be it indoors or outdoors and unfortunately though, in those types of settings, that's where COVID harvests and loves those types of settings."

In addition to the permanent testing sites at Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus and Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington, tow more days of testing will take place inside the Sportsplex on Sept 3 and 4 before becoming an additional permanent site the following week.