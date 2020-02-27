Muzzin Out With Broken Hand

The Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered another setback on defence with the loss of Jake Muzzin to a broken hand.

The Leafs announced that Muzzin will be out about four weeks after suffering the injury during a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Toronto also is missing defencemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci because of injuries.

In other NHL news:

St. Louis Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play in the regular season or in the playoffs. Bouwmeester spoke to reporters for the first time since he collapsed on the bench in the first period during a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.

The 36-year-old Edmonton native was hospitalized and spent five nights in the hospital.



with files from Canadian Press