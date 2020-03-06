Mysterious Awning Installed on a Windsor Home



WINDSOR — The case of a mysterious awning has been solved in Windsor.

Jen Temple came home Thursday afternoon to find an awning above her front door at her home in the 3200 block of Academy Drive.

"I'm looking at the house and I'm like— Is that my house?" She asked. "I didn't recognize it and I'm really tired and I realized that's my dog in the window, that's my house."

She called her husband to ask if he had ordered one and he replied no.

The awning had been bolted into the siding and brick of the home without permission, but it was too small and the couple couldn't completely open the front door without hitting it.

Temple tells AM800 News, she was working on her computer Friday morning when the company "Windsor Tent and Awning" showed up and admitted it made a mistake.

"I went out there and he said I'm really sorry, it was a mistake, and he said what do you want to do? Do you want us to fix it? Or do you want us to fix the brick or do you want us to offer you a new one and I'm like, we like it and if you can offer us a new one that fits, " she said.

So, the company will install a new one that fits for free.

The awning was suppose to be installed at a nearby home with a close address.

Temple says the new awning will be installed in a couple of weeks.

She says the company deserves some credit for great customer service.



