Nadal Favours Scraping Season

Rafael Nadal says if given the option he would scrap this season entirely so tennis could resume normally in 2021.

The second-ranked Spaniard is 33 years old and has won 19 Grand Slam titles.

He says he hopes to resume playing this year but doubts it could happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. He says he ``would sign up right now just to being ready for 2021.''

Nadal recently said he was concerned with the risk of new injuries when players return to action after a long time without proper training.

The Spaniard has had to deal with a series of injuries throughout his career.

One other tennis note, tennis club where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules in Spain says it mistakenly authorized the player to practice.

The top-ranked Djokovic published a video of himself training in Marbella on Monday, in apparent violation of Spain's current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has eased some of the lockdown measures that have been in place since mid-March, allowing professional athletes to start training again individually. But most training centres and sports facilities must remain closed until next week.

with files from Associated Press