NAIAS Moves to September 2021

The new, reimagined indoor and outdoor North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is now being planned for September 28 – October 9, 2021.

“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs [Original Equipment Manufacturers], and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” said Rod Alberts, NAIAS Executive Director.

NAIAS will remain a fall show going forward after the inaugural event in September 2021. Show dates have already been secured with TCF Center in Detroit for the next three years.

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” Alberts said. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.”

NAIAS officials also plan to expand the show’s marketing reach, drawing additional show visitors from beyond the region and state. The campaign will emphasize that consumers can preview all of the latest new cars and trucks headed to dealership showrooms while also enjoying Detroit and Michigan in the fall.

According to 2021 NAIAS Chairman Doug North, the September 2021 show will include the same memorable product experiences that were originally planned for the June show, including dynamic displays and experiential ride-and-drives.