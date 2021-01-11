Nails Allegedly Scattered in Parking Lot of Harvest Bible Church

Nails have allegedly been scattered in the parking lot of west Windsor's Harvest Bible Church.

Pastor Aaron Rock tells CTV Windsor the nails were allegedly spread in the entrance to the lot and were discovered Sunday morning before an outdoor service.

Rock already faces charges under the Reopening Ontario Act after holding a service in excess of the 10-person limit for places of worship over the holidays.

He says tires were punctured on three different vehicles Sunday.

"We would love for there to be an admission of guilt and reconciliation, but we also ask the broader community to stand with us," he says.

Rock says the church continues to be the subject of discriminatory treatment, hate speech, false accusations, and property damage.

He says Windsor Police Service has been notified about the alleged property damage.